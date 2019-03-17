Volkan Oezdemir Says He Was Robbed Against Dominick Reyes

Volkan Oezdemir doesn’t agree with his decision loss to Dominick Reyes.

Oezdemir and Reyes did battle yesterday (March 16) at UFC London. The two collided for three rounds and color commentator Dan Hardy thought “No Time” had the bout in the bag. It didn’t turn out that way as Reyes earned the split decision victory. The London crowd didn’t take too kindly to the result.

Oezdemir Says He Deserved Decision Win

Oezdemir spoke to reporters after his UFC London loss. He made it clear that he felt he should’ve had his hand raised (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Even the coaches of Reyes came to me before the judges announcement and after the judges announcement and told me I was winning the fight. I don’t want to say it’s (expletive). Maybe I should have produced a little more, but I clearly won the fight. I was the better man tonight, and unfortunately the judges didn’t see it that way. I think he was good, but I don’t think he was as good as other people I’ve fought. But at the end of the day, he passed the test. I definitely think I’m going to take the fight if we get a rematch.”

Do you think Volkan Oezdemir was robbed at UFC London?