Volkan Oezdemir Releases Statement on UFC 227 Pullout

Volkan Oezdemir has released a statement on having to pull out of UFC 227.

Oezdemir was scheduled to go one-on-one with Alexander Gustafsson on Aug. 4. The two were set to collide inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. That isn’t going to happen as “No Time” suffered a broken nose preparing for the bout.

A search for Oezdemir’s replacement is underway. It’s a tough situation for the light heavyweight as he was looking to rebound from a TKO loss in his bid for light heavyweight gold. Daniel Cormier finished Oezdemir in the second round of their title bout at UFC 220 back in January.

Oezdemir took to Instagram to release a statement on his UFC 227 pullout:

“I got injured and I’m not able to fight at UFC 227 damn it! I’m really sorry for all my fans, the UFC and my opponent Alexander Gustafsson. This event is going to be amazing anyway. I’ll be back at 100% very soon!!”

UFC 227 is set to feature a bantamweight title rematch between champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt. The co-main event will see flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson take on Henry Cejudo. This will also be a title rematch.

The event will also feature a featherweight scrap that is expected to be a barn burner. Fifth ranked UFC featherweight Cub Swanson will throw leather with 10th ranked Renato Moicano. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 227. You can expect live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you think Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alexander Gustafsson will be rescheduled?