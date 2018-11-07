Volkan Oezdemir Undergoes Surgery Following UFC Moncton Loss

Volkan Oezdemir only fought twice in 2018, and it looks like we’ve seen the last of him until 2019. “No Time” started off the year with an unsuccessful UFC light heavyweight title bid. He was defeated by defending champion Daniel Cormier via second-round TKO in January. The Swissman waited until last month to return to the cage, facing off against rising 205-pound contender Anthony Smith.

Smith was able to submit Oezdemir in the third round of their UFC Moncton headliner. After the loss, however, Oezdemir did note to MMA Junkie that he was suffering from some injuries:

“I got some injures and now I definitely have to take care of a few things,” Oezdemir said “Get some surgery and take some time off.”

In regards to surgery, it looks like Oezdemir has already taken care of that. He took to Instagram recently to announce he was getting ready to go under the knife:

“About to get my knee surgery. Feeling great and blessed! I’ll be back at 💯 in No Time”

It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches up the 29-year-old with upon his return to the Octagon.

Who do you think Oezdemir will fight upon making his return to the Octagon?