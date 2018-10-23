Volkan Oezdemir Understands Jon Jones’ Title Shot, But Doesn’t Agree With It

Volkan Oezdemir understands why Jon Jones is getting another shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title.

Jones will take on Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch for the 205-pound gold. Daniel Cormier is the UFC light heavyweight champion, but that’ll change the moment Jones vs. Gustafsson II begins. “Bones” and “The Mauler” will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29. The title bout will headline UFC 232.

Volkan Oezdemir Talks Jon Jones’ Title Shot

During a recent edition of the Eurobash podcast, Oezdemir explained why he doesn’t agree with Jones’ title opportunity even though he understands it (via MMAFighting.com):

“In a certain way I feel bad for ‘DC’ getting stripped because I think he was about to defend the belt before he retired. He has the belt at heavyweight too, so I feel bad for him. About the situation with [Jones’] cleared test…they cleared him from the sanction and they said whatever happened with the test…I guess if he’s cleared he gets a chance to get his own belt back. I can understand the decision [to let Jones fight for the title], but I don’t buy the story. We’ll see. I’m also happy he’s back because he can continue to fight and make a living out of it. It’s cool that he’s back and he’s able to fight, I’ll be waiting for him to get my fight [against him].”

“No Time” could find himself fighting for the light heavyweight title again with a win over Anthony Smith. Oezdemir and Smith will collide this Saturday night (Oct. 27) at UFC Moncton.

Is Jon Jones getting too many free passes?