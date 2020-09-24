Thursday, September 24, 2020

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov Set As Oct. 17 Co-Headliner

By Clyde Aidoo

A light heavyweight slugout will be taking place next month between two top-10 fighters, Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov.

UFC officials announced Thursday that Volkan Oezdemir will be facing Nikita Krylov in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 39 scheduled for October 17. The bout will serve as the second fight of 2020 for both fighters.

Former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir is currently ranked #7 in the light heavyweight division. After rallying together two consecutive wins to close out 2019, Oezdemir lost to debuting Jiří Procházka via KO at UFC 251. Prior to this loss, Oezdemir was able to hand Aleksandar Rakić his first UFC loss in what was, at the time, his second consecutive victory. Oezdemir will look to return to his winning ways against UFC veteran Nikita Krylov.

#9-ranked Nikita Krylov will be looking to move closer towards the top 5 of the light heavyweight division with a win over Oezdemir. In his most recent outing, Krylov defeated much-hyped prospect Johnny Walker with a unanimous decision victory.

The main event for this fight card will feature Brian Ortega taking on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in a highly anticipated featherweight clash.

Who gets the win in this light heavyweight contest? Volkan Oezdemir or Nikita Kyrolov?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Darren Till Laughs At LeBron James’ Claims, Says Covington Would ‘Tear LeBron James A New Arsehole’

Darren Till has laughed off NBA superstar, LeBron James' recent comments about Colby Covington. Following Covington's win over Tyron...
Read more
MMA

Reebok Issues Statement On Colby Covington’s BLM Comments

Reebok has issued a statement noting that they do not agree with Colby Covington's recent statements about the Black Lives Matter movement....
Read more
UFC

No, LeBron James Did Not Respond to Colby Covington

No, LeBron James did not issue a response to Colby Covington’s remarks over the weekend, contrary to a story circulating over the...
Read more
MMA

Mike Perry Takes Heat For Using N-Word In Social Media Beef With Michael Jai White

Mike Perry is defending himself after taking heat for using the N-word. Perry hasn't been one to shy away...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Responds To PED Accusations

In August, Israel Adesanya suggested that Paulo Costa could be using PEDs. Costa then taunted Adesanya in a Tweet suggesting that USADA...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Interviews

Katlyn Chookagian Won’t Have Mark Henry In Her Corner Oct. 17

Katlyn Chookagian welcomes Jessica Andrade to the flyweight division on October 17 but won't have one of her key coaches with her...
Read more
Interviews

Renato Moicano: Anthony Pettis Turned Down A Fight With Me

Prior to his scheduled matchup against Magomed Mustafaev on Oct. 17, Renato Moicano claimed former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis turned down...
Read more
UFC

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov Set As Oct. 17 Co-Headliner

A light heavyweight slugout will be taking place next month between two top-10 fighters, Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov.
Read more
Interviews

Cory Sandhagen: Marlon Moraes Fight “Very Unexpected”

Cory Sandhagen wasn't expecting Marlon Moraes as his next opponent after coming off his first loss in the Octagon earlier this year.
Read more
UFC

No, LeBron James Did Not Respond to Colby Covington

No, LeBron James did not issue a response to Colby Covington’s remarks over the weekend, contrary to a story circulating over the...
Read more
UFC

Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry Set for UFC 255

In what is sure to be one of the most buzzworthy fights of the fall, former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will reportedly...
Read more
Interviews

Artem Lobov: Paige VanZant In BKFC Will ‘Make My Paydays Bigger’

Artem Lobov likes the signing of former UFC flyweight Paige VanZant to BKFC as he believes it could lead to more lucrative...
Read more
UFC

Mackenzie Dern Aiming To Fight Next In November

Mackenzie Dern wants to get in one more fight before the end of the year after submitting Randa Markos last weekend at...
Read more
UFC

Darren Till Laughs At LeBron James’ Claims, Says Covington Would ‘Tear LeBron James A New Arsehole’

Darren Till has laughed off NBA superstar, LeBron James' recent comments about Colby Covington. Following Covington's win over Tyron...
Read more
UFC

Report | Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley Draws Over A Million Viewers

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley was a highly-anticipated grudge match and it appears the rivalry sold well for viewers.
Read more
UFC

WATCH | Israel Adesanya & Paulo Costa Face Off On Fight Island

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa had their face off on Fight Island just days away from their anticipated middleweight title fight.
Read more
UFC

Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa Added To UFC 254

A big heavyweight fight has been added to the UFC 254 card. Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa has been booked for the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube