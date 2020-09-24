Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov Set As Oct. 17 Co-Headliner

A light heavyweight slugout will be taking place next month between two top-10 fighters, Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov.

UFC officials announced Thursday that Volkan Oezdemir will be facing Nikita Krylov in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 39 scheduled for October 17. The bout will serve as the second fight of 2020 for both fighters.

Former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir is currently ranked #7 in the light heavyweight division. After rallying together two consecutive wins to close out 2019, Oezdemir lost to debuting Jiří Procházka via KO at UFC 251. Prior to this loss, Oezdemir was able to hand Aleksandar Rakić his first UFC loss in what was, at the time, his second consecutive victory. Oezdemir will look to return to his winning ways against UFC veteran Nikita Krylov.

#9-ranked Nikita Krylov will be looking to move closer towards the top 5 of the light heavyweight division with a win over Oezdemir. In his most recent outing, Krylov defeated much-hyped prospect Johnny Walker with a unanimous decision victory.

The main event for this fight card will feature Brian Ortega taking on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in a highly anticipated featherweight clash.

Who gets the win in this light heavyweight contest? Volkan Oezdemir or Nikita Kyrolov?