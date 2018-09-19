Alexander Volkov understands why Brock Lesnar will receive the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title shot.

The stage was set for a showdown between UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Lesnar at the conclusion of UFC 226 back in July. Cormier became a two-division champion when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round. Cormier called out Lesnar, who hopped inside the Octagon and shoved him.

Volkov made a case for being the next contender when he knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum back in March. Speaking to reporters backstage at UFC Moscow, Volkov said he isn’t upset over losing a potential title opportunity to Lesnar (via MMAJunkie.com):

“For now, Brock Lesnar coming to the UFC is a big name. I understand why the UFC put him in a championship fight, because lower ranked fighters like me, Francis Ngannou, Tai Tuivasa, we’re really good fighters, but we don’t have a good name in U.S. This fight gives us time to introduce ourselves. So I will use this fight the best I can use it, and we’ll wait for my title shot.”

Volkov will meet Derrick Lewis on the main card of UFC 229. The bout will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event will be one of the most highly anticipated bouts in UFC history. Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against Conor McGregor.

Can a win over Derrick Lewis get Alexander Volkov a title shot?