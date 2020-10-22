Walt Harris Admits He’s In A Better Place Emotionally Ahead Of UFC 254 Fight Compared To May Return

Walt Harris knows he’s emotionally ready to fight again compared to when he fought in May.

In May, Harris headlined one of the Jacksonville shows against Alistair Overeem. It was just months after his stepdaughter was kidnapped and murdered. For Harris, he says he is now in a much better and different place emotionally heading into his UFC 254 fight against Alexander Volkov.

“I’m definitely in a different place emotionally going into this one,” Harris said during media day. “Cause it’s not per se about returning and the comeback and the build up from everything that I was going through at that point in my life and frankly that I’m still going through.”

Harris says he had to cut weight for the first time in his career for the Overeem fight to put in perspective how the training was. For this camp, Harris says he had a fantastic 13-week camp and is looking to prove he is one of the best heavyweights, especially after almost putting Overeem away.

“I know I belong in this division,” he said. “I know I’m one of the best fighters in the world and I know I have something to bring to the fans as well as the UFC heavyweight division that not a lot of heavyweights can offer.”

If Walt Harris pulls off the upset, he would likely be in line to fight someone in the top-five of the heavyweight division.