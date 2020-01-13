Walt Harris Eyeing April Return After Tragic Death Of Stepdaughter

Walt Harris is looking to resume his UFC career after the tragedy his family suffered in late 2019.

Harris was expected to headline UFC Washington D.C. against Alistair Overeem. But, after Aniah Blanchard, Harris’ stepdaughter, was missing he pulled out of the fight. Then, tragedy struck as after weeks of searching, her body was found and Ibraheem Yazeed was charged with capital murder.

Now, after spending time with his family during the difficult time, Walt Harris is looking to at returning in April. This, according to his manager Jason House who confirmed the news to MMAJunkie.

“The Big Ticket” took to Instagram to show he was back in the gym training.

Walt Harris is coming off of a very impressive 12-second knockout win over Alexey Oleynik at UFC San Antonio. Before that, he TKO’d Sergey Spivak at UFC Ottawa. He also earned a decision win over Andrei Arlovski at UFC 232 but was overturned to a no-contest due to a USADA issue.

Who he will fight in his return is to be seen. He is ranked nine so an opponent in the top-10 makes sense. But, the good news is the fact that Walt Harris is ready to return to the Octagon after the tragic death of his stepdaughter.