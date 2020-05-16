Walt Harris Fighting At UFC on ESPN 8 To Make Late Stepdaughter Proud

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris wants to make Aniah Blanchard proud.

Blanchard, Harris’ 19-year-old stepdaughter, went missing in Oct. 2019. Weeks later, her remains were found. Suspect, Ibraheem Yazeed, was arrested and is being charged in the killing of Blanchard. Harris will return to the Octagon for the first time since his stepdaughter’s death tonight (May 16) against Alistair Overeem.

Walt Harris Fighting To Make Aniah Proud

Harris spoke to TMZ Sports ahead of UFC on ESPN 8. “The Big Ticket” admitted that things may get dusty on fight night.

“I love her so much, and I’m going to make her proud.

“There will probably be some tears shed, I’ll go ahead and let ya’ll know right now,” Harris says.

Harris went on to say that he wants to show that anybody can overcome tragedy. He also thanked the UFC for its support.

“It’s proof that you can go through the worst thing you can possibly think of in your life, and bounce back,” Harris said.

“I’m so grateful to the UFC, and to the fans, and everybody who’s supported me through all of this. And, that’s kinda been my motivation, that’s why I want to go in there and put a show on for them Saturday night and say thank you.”

Harris has been on a roll inside the Octagon. He’s gone 3-0, 1 NC in his last four outings. “The Big Ticket” believes he has even more added motivation to do right by his late stepdaughter. If he defeats Overeem tonight, few would argue that it would be the biggest win of his pro MMA career.

