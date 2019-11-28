Walt Harris Shares Heartfelt Message On Passing Of Stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

Tragic news hit the MMA world when the human remains of Anaih Blanchard were found, signaling the worst had happened.

Blanchard was the step-daughter of UFC heavyweight, Walt Harris and on Thursday, Harris took to Instagram to post a eulogy to Aniah.

“My sweet baby girl… I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better… For teaching me how to be a man and a better father! For being my biggest fan win, lose , or draw! For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up. You light up my world I’m so many ways. This pain is unbearable… I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard. I’m gonna find away I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud… I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time. I love you so much. Look after us like you always did. We need you now more than ever. My lil mighty mighty tiger is a angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!” – Walt Harris said

He also went on to posted several photos of Aniah.

UFC president, Dana White shared his condolences to Harris, as well as other UFC fighters, fans, and media members. It is a tragic time for Harris and everyone here shares their condolences to him during this heartbreaking time.