Walt Harris Speaks On UFC on ESPN 8 Loss

Walt Harris has spoken out on his loss to Alistair Overeem.

Last night (May 16), Harris shared the Octagon with Overeem in the main event of UFC on ESPN 8. This was Harris’ first bout since the tragic death of his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard. “The Big Ticket” had gone 3-0, 1 NC in his last four outings. Despite early success, nearly finishing “The Reem,” Harris ended up running out of steam and was stopped via TKO in the second stanza.

Walt Harris Talks UFC on ESPN 8 Loss

Harris took to Instagram to issue a statement on the defeat and was gracious following the loss. He also took the time to remember his late stepdaughter.

“First let me thank @alistairovereem for sharing the octagon we me tonight… You’re a class act brother and a legend! Tonight wasn’t my night, but you best believe I will be back better! Thank to everyone for all your love and support can’t say it enough! We learn and grow! Baby girl… daddy loves you and I promise I will keep pushing! #ForeverAniah”

Harris was the ninth-ranked UFC heavyweight going into the bout. Overeem was just ahead of him at the eighth spot. Their positions aren’t likely to see drastic changes once the rankings update.

Ahead of UFC on ESPN 8, UFC president Dana White said that Harris took a big step in moving forward by returning to the Octagon. Harris believes he has what it takes to go back to the drawing board and make significant improvements to climb the heavyweight ladder.

Overeem has now gone 3-1 in his last four outings. His pro MMA record improves to 46-18, 1 NC. Overeem continues his push towards another UFC title opportunity. There was an error on a graphic displayed during the UFC on ESPN 8 broadcast claiming that Overeem is a former UFC heavyweight champion. “The Reem” is vying to become a UFC title holder before inevitably wrapping up his combat sports career.