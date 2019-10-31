Walt Harris’ Stepdaughter Is Missing, UFC President Offers $25,000 Reward

The stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris is missing.

Aniah Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23. Surveillance footage shows Blanchard inside a convenience store that night. A report from AL.com revealed that Blanchard was also in communication with a friend that evening according to local police. Her car was reported missing on Oct. 24. Blanchard is a Southern Union College student in Wadley, Alabama.

Police located Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CRV in the parking lot of a Montgomery, Ala. apartment building. Her vehicle sustained damage not present at the time of her disappearance. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Blanchard’s disappearance (via MMAJunkie.com).

I encourage anyone with information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen Oct. 23, to please call *HP or 9-1-1. We continue to pray for Aniah & her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home. @ALEAprotects @CityofAuburnAL pic.twitter.com/YT8683L9B9 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 30, 2019

“WHEREAS authenticated information has reached this office regarding the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard in Lee County, Alabama;

WHEREAS the victim has not been located; and

WHEREAS her disappearance remains unsolved and the circumstances surrounding this event indicate that every effort should be made apprehend and convict the perpetrator or perpetrators;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as governor of the state of Alabama under Ala. Code 15-9-1 and – 3 do hereby offer a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s), provided that no arrest has been made in connection with her disappearance as of the date of this proclamation, and provided further that eligibility for this reward shall be limited to private citizens who are not members or employees of any government law enforcement agency or the relatives thereof.”

UFC president Dana White has posted a video on social media offering an additional $25,000 to Ivey’s reward.

If anyone has any information on Aniah Blanchard, please call *HP or 911 immediately. Friends and fans please pass this video around. Thank you pic.twitter.com/4xDfcPMhGL — Dana White (@danawhite) October 31, 2019

Brandon Hughes, the Lee County District Attorney, isn’t ruling out foul play.

“This is a criminal investigation, obviously we’re approaching it as such. We do not believe Aniah would go missing on her own volition.”

If you have information on the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, you can call the police at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or you can call the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.