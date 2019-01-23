Walt Harris Fails UFC 232 Drug Test, Awaits ‘B’ Sample Results

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Walt Harris has been temporarily suspended by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Harris competed at UFC 232 back in December. He earned a split decision victory over Andrei Arlovski. Harris tested positive for LGD4033, which is in the same family as selective androgen receptor modules (SARMs). Harris’ ‘B’ sample will be tested and his team has already provided the supplements with the substance in question possibly tainting them.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) didn’t collect Harris’ urine sample. It was collected by the CSAC and sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for the UFC, Jeff Novitzky, explained to MMAFighting.com what USADA’s role will be in this case:

“They’re going to remain in the background and let this play out on the California side and then determine the path where we go.”

Novitzky also made mention that Harris didn’t fail a drug test under USADA. His results from Nov. 30 came back clean. Harris has had 11 fights in the UFC. His win over Arlovski is easily considered to be the biggest of his career, but that result could be in jeopardy. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Harris’ UFC 232 drug test.