Wanderlei Silva Addresses Potential Retirement After Rampage Jackson Fight

Wanderlei Silva has addressed potentially retiring from the sport of MMA after his next fight is done.

The MMA Legend is slated to fight Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in a heavyweight bout in the co-main event of the Bellator 206 event on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California that will air on DAZN. This marks the fourth time that they will fight each other.

Silva and Jackson have faced off three times under two different promoters. Silva won the first two in the now-defunct PRIDE, while Jackson won the third in the UFC.

Silva teased that he could end up retiring after this fight back in June following a press conference to announce this fight. At the time, the reason for his pondering of retirement was due to him being on the ballot for a spot on the Brazilian equivalent of Congress, which could impact his MMA career.

In a recent interview, he noted that his stance has changed that he could retire after this fight as he’s taking one fight at a time and hopes to get back to fighting soon.

“I feel good, I feel healthy, and right now, I take it one fight at a time,” he told MMAjunkie. “I hope I’m back to fight soon. I think the fans. The energy when people (roar), this is incredible. Sometimes, when somebody feels what I feel in my life, you think regular life is a little bit boring.”



“When you have a challenge, you have somebody to fight, somebody to train with, and this makes you alive. I’ve been out a little bit, and it’s not so good for me. Right now, I feel alive, and I love the sensation to make emotion for fans.”