Wanderlei Silva Picks Chael Sonnen to Win Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix

Bellator recently announced the fourth fight between Wanderlei Silva and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. The duo squared off for the first time after the fight was announced on Tuesday. The main card will feature a super fight for the Bellator middleweight between current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and current welterweight champion Rory Macdonald.

After the staredown with “Rampage,” Wanderlei was asked a few questions about his next fight. To which he replied by saying that he has had a good camp coming to this fight and he is confident that he’ll beat “Rampage” in their upcoming bout.

Then he was asked by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani about his thoughts on the Heavyweight Grand Prix. Silva gave rather a surprising response saying that:

“Chael looks better and Stronger. I think he has what it takes to defeat Fedor and go on to win the Grand Prix.”

Given the history and bad blood between the two fighters, this was a surprise for everybody.

Chael will face Fedor Emelianenko in his next fight to book a place in the final against the winner of Bader vs Mitrione. Chael defeated “Rampage” to move forward in the tournament whereas Fedor knocked out Frank Mir in the first round.

Do you think Chael can defeat Fedor in his next fight?