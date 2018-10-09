Wanderlei Silva Comes Up Short In Brazilian Political Aspirations

Wanderlei Silva came up short in his political aspirations in his home country of Brazil. Just over a week after being defeated by Quinton “Rampage” Jackson at Bellator 206, Silva failed in his run for Brazilian Congress in the 2018 elections. Silva ran representing his home state of Parana.

He received only 13,753 votes, making it 0.24% of total votes for federal deputy. Silva placed 64th out of 433 candidates. “The Axe Murderer” needed over 70,000 votes to earn a congressional seat. It’s unclear if Silva plans to continue his political aspirations after his defeat this week.

The 42-year-old has competed in 51 fights in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. With a record of 35-14-1, it’s clear Silva only has a few fights left in him. He has yet to win a fight since 2013 when he defeated Brian Stann via knockout in the second round. Silva is currently on a two-fight losing streak, losing to Jackson and Chael Sonnen over the past 15 months.

What do you make of Silva losing his political race for Brazilian Congress?