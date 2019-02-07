Wanderlei Silva Discusses His Concussion-Like Symptoms

Wanderlei Silva has been feeling the negative effects of a 51-fight career.

Silva has been in some wars as a professional mixed martial artist. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan has referred to him as a “berserker.” Silva has been known for his aggressive style, always moving forward and throwing bombs until he lands or gets clipped. It’s an exciting fighting style, but one that has some lingering effects.

Wanderlei Silva Reveals Concussion-Like Symptoms

Silva spoke to PVT and went in-depth on his issues with concussion-like symptoms (via MMAFighting.com):

“I was in a lecture about concussion and of the 10 symptoms the guy mentioned, I had eight. The symptoms would be, for example, mood swings, getting angry very fast, forgetting some things, having difficulty sleeping. I thought a lot about it and even tried to contact people to make this donation. I have the most interested in donating, since I won’t be using it anyway [laughs]. This area is very important.”

Back in 2017, Silva first talked about the lecture he attended where he discovered he had some of the symptoms mentioned. “The Axe Murderer” said he was able to try out a “brain-protecting” product from Canada and had hoped to bring it to Brazil.

Despite the issues, Silva says he doesn’t plan to walk away from MMA competition just yet. In particular, he’d like to get another crack at Vitor Belfort.

