Wanderlei Silva Says He’s Fighting ‘Rampage’ Jackson for the 4th time in September

Wanderlei Silva is expected to return to action in September where he will face an old rival in Quinton "Rampage" Jackson

The fourth time appears to be the charm in the long running saga between Wanderlei Silva and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

On Wednesday, Silva announced via Facebook and Instagram that he’s scheduled to meet Jackson on Sept. 29 in a Bellator MMA event in California. While he didn’t expand any further, Silva and Jackson are scheduled to take part in a Bellator MMA press conference scheduled for next Tuesday where a formal announcement is expected to be made.

“It is my great honor that I announce my return to MMA on Sept. 29 in California,” Silva said. “I will do the Bellator MMA main event against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. It will be our fourth match. I am very happy with my return and it will undoubtedly be a great show for everyone!”

Silva and “Rampage” have plenty of shared history after three prior meetings that took place between PRIDE Fighting Championships and the UFC.

Silva earned a pair of knockout wins in PRIDE FC including the rematch where he landed a vicious knee strike that sent Jackson flying through the ropes in a bout that was called the best fight of the year in 2004.

Four years later, Jackson got his revenge when he slammed home a devastating first round knockout of his own when he met Silva in the UFC.

A decade has passed but the rivalry will be reignited with Silva expected to face “Rampage” for a fourth time in Bellator MMA in September.

Both Silva and Jackson would also walk into the fight looking to bounce back from recent losses where they each fell to Chael Sonnen in separate contests.

