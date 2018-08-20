Wanderlei Silva says his showing at Bellator 206 could decide whether or not he continues fighting.

Silva hadn’t fought in over four years ahead of his June 2017 bout against Chael Sonnen. “The Axe Murderer” ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision. Despite letting his emotions get the better of him post-fight, Silva has appeared more calm since that time. That may have to do with his desire to run for Brazilian congress as a federal deputy.

On Sept. 29, Silva will go one-on-one with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson for a fourth time. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Silva said it may be his last fight depending on how he performs:

“I’m facing this as maybe it is my last fight. I will run for federal deputy now. It’s a new career, a new time in my life. I’m seeing the need for it. There are guys being elected that have no business being there, a bunch of poor guys, dishonest guys that steal from the people. You have to put guys that have an ideal and already have money to live so they don’t need to steal from the people. I will do this fight and then I’ll run for congress and if I get elected, I’ll go one direction, and if I don’t get elected, I’ll go another one. But the intention is that maybe this is my last fight. … I think that being elected or not, maybe this is my last fight. I’ve done enough. But there are a lot of people coming back. I think that my performance will say if it’s my last one or not.”

Also featured on the Bellator 206 card will be a middleweight title bout between champion Gegard Mousasi and Rory MacDonald. Fight fans can watch the event live on DAZN. Keep it locked on MMA News for Bellator 206 coverage.

