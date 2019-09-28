Wanderlei Silva Signs With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Wanderlei Silva will keep on fighting as he has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Fansided MMA was first to report the news late Friday night. They report he has signed his contract and the signing will be announced during the Oct. 19, ‘Bigfoot’ Silva vs. Gabriel Gonzaga card.

Wanderlei Silva last fought back at Bellator 206 in September of 2018 where he was TKO’d to Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. Before that he lost a unanimous decision to Chael Sonnen at Bellator NYC. The 43-year-old is 35-14-1 and one no-contest in his career.

The Brazilian has fought in all the major MMA promotions from Bellator to the UFC, and Pride. He was also the former Pride middleweight champion and even challenged for the UFC light heavyweight title early on in his career.

Silva is yet another big name to sign with the sans-gloves promotion. He joins the list of Artem Lobov, Paulie Malignaggi, Gabriel Gonzaga, and Bigfoot Silva among others.

When Wanderlei Silva will debut or who he will fight is to be seen. But, they could very well do Silva vs. Chris Leben 2.