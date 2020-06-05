Wanderlei Silva Suffers Broken Foot After Being Hit By Car

Wanderlei Silva is happy to be alive following an accident in Curitiba, Brazil.

On Wednesday afternoon (June 3), Silva was riding his bike when he was struck by a car. “The Axe Murderer” avoided disaster but he certainly didn’t walk away unscathed. Silva suffered a broken foot as well as cuts to his face.

Wanderlei Silva Speaks On Accident

Silva spoke to Tribuna and said that had it not been for his helmet, the accident may have been fatal.

“If I hadn’t been wearing a helmet, I might have died,” said Wand. “People have to be more careful in traffic. It’s hard to ride a bike in Curitiba.

“We have many more cyclists in the city and we don’t have a suitable place to ride. Unfortunately, drivers don’t respect it. I was very sad about this accident. I ask people to be more aware of traffic and not to use their cell phones, as this can cost someone’s life, ”concluded Wand.

This isn’t the first time Silva has been involved in an accident while cycling. The UFC, PRIDE FC, and Bellator veteran was also struck by a car in 2016. In that incident, the driver fled. This time, however, Silva said that the driver stood to help him and was “super nice.”

One night prior to the accident, Silva led a demonstration against vandalism. The protest was in response to vandals who burned down the Brazilian flag last Monday.

Silva was last seen in action back in Sept. 2018. He took on Quinton “Rampage” Jackson for the fourth time. “The Axe Murderer” was defeated via second-round TKO.

The 51-fight veteran reportedly said he had been given a massive offer to fight boxing legend Mike Tyson under the BKFC banner. Silva’s coach, Rafael Cordeiro, said he wasn’t aware of the report and called it a rumor. BKFC president David Feldman did admit that a name like Silva was intriguing to bring on board to mix it up with Tyson.