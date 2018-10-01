Wanderlei Silva wants a quick turnaround after falling to Quinton Jackson a second time.

“The Axe Murderer” took on “Rampage” in the co-main event of Bellator 206. It was their fourth encounter. Jackson tied the feud at 2-2 after finishing Silva via TKO in the second round. Silva’s Bellator run stands at 0-2 and he wants to get back to the action as soon as possible.

Following Bellator 206 Loss, Wanderlei Silva Wants Quick Turnaround

Speaking to reporters at the Bellator 206 post-fight press conference, Silva made it clear that he isn’t about to sit on the sidelines for long. “The Axe Murderer” is already thinking about who his next opponent will be (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I want to be more busy, I want to fight as soon (as I) can. I want to do better next time. At 42, I can still do a few more fights. I’m already thinking about the next one. Who could be my next opponent?”

Silva is in search of his first victory since March 2013. That was under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner against Brian Stann, who retired after the fight. While many would say the 42-year-old has nothing left to prove, MMA legends seem to have found their niche audience. Some fight fans still want to see Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III and they’ll get their wish on Nov. 24 under Golden Boy Promotions. There’s also the money factor. Silva made $200,000 in official salary for his fourth bout with Jackson.

Do you think Wanderlei Silva should retire, or is the paycheck too good for him to walk away?