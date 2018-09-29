Wanderlei Silva’s coach Andre Dida says his fighter has the formula to defeat Quinton “Rampage” Jackson a third time.

Tonight (Sept. 29), Silva will go one-one-one with Jackson for a fourth time. The feud is currently 2-1 in favor of “The Axe Murderer.” Jackson got the last laugh back in Dec. 2008, knocking out Silva in the first round. Silva can end the rivalry once and for all with a third victory.

Wanderlei Silva’s Coach: He Has The Recipe to Beat ‘Rampage’

Silva’s coach Dida recently spoke to MMAFighting.com. He said that Silva already knows how to beat “Rampage” and believes he’ll showcase that tonight:

”My job is to let Wanderlei be Wanderlei. Get him as sharp as possible, with quick and powerful hands, and great cardio, so he does his thing. Wanderlei is experienced and knows what to do in there. Wanderlei has the recipe to beat Quinton Jackson. He knows that Quinton Jackson will trade with him at some point, and that’s when Wanderlei will use his hands and his clinch, his knees. ‘Rampage’ is traumatized, so we will bring those memories back.”

Silva vs. Jackson IV will serve as Bellator 206’s co-main event. Headlining the card will be a champion vs. champion bout between middleweight title holder Gegard Mousasi and welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. Mousasi’s title will be on the line. If MacDonald wins, he’ll become the first two-division champion in Bellator history. You can catch the live results of Bellator 206 here.

