Watch: Sick 53-Second Leg Lock At ONE Championship 90

Check out the sick 53-second leg lock that was pulled off during the ONE Championship 90 event today.

ONE Championship 90 took place earlier today (Fri. February 22, 2019) from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. On the card, Masakazu Imanari pulled off one of the sickest leg locks you’ll ever see in mixed martial arts (MMA). Imanari forced Won Il Kwon to submit to a leg lock in under a minute into their clash.

The finish officially came at 53 seconds of the first round. Check it out here:

Japanese legend Mazakazu Imanari rolls back the years with a sensational heel hook submission of Kwon Won Il at 0:53 of Round 1! #WeAreONE #CallToGreatness #Singapore #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/PDLULeV9Kd — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 22, 2019

The 43-year-old is currently on a three-fight wins streak, with each of those victories coming by way of submission. The longest of those three fights lasted only 83 seconds.

What do you think about Imanari’s leg lock victory at ONE Championship 90?