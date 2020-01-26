WATCH: Aaron Pico Knocks Out Daniel Carey At Bellator 238 (Video)

Aaron Pico scored a spectacular, highlight reel knockout over Daniel Carey.

Going into Bellator 238 earlier tonight (Jan. 25), Pico knew he had to bounce back. Pico had been finished in back-to-back bouts against Henry Corrales and Adam Borics. Pico did exactly what he needed to do.

Pico’s wrestling told the story in the opening frame of his bout with Carey but he wasn’t interested in going for the decision win. Just seconds into the second stanza, Pico landed a flush punch on the sweet spot of Carey and put his lights out.

See the finish below courtesy of DAZN.

