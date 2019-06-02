Watch: Andy Ruiz Jr. Upsets Anthony Joshua (Highlights)

Anthony Joshua finally met his demise and it was at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr.

Earlier tonight (June 1), Ruiz Jr. challenged Joshua for the WBA Super, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles. Ruiz Jr. was a late replacement and many expected Joshua to run through him. Early on, Joshua found out that Ruiz Jr. was no picnic and he was knocked down twice in the third round. While Joshua got his own knockdown in the frame, Ruiz Jr.’s power punches were far more effective.

The official Twitter account of DAZN has posted the finish of Ruiz Jr.’s upset win over Joshua. Check that out below: