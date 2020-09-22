WATCH: Anthony Johnson Shares Training Footage Ahead Of UFC Comeback

Anthony Johnson is ready to return to the Octagon and shared some training footage ahead of his UFC comeback.

Johnson has been hinting at a return for quite some time and finally re-entered the USADA testing pool. He has not fought since April of 2017 when he was submitted by Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title.

Although many wanted to see him return at heavyweight, he says he would be coming back to 205lbs and shared some footage of him training. In the video, you can obviously tell he still has the insane power and his movement is still there.

When Anthony Johnson will return to the Octagon is to be seen. It is likely he will return sometime in 2021 and will likely get a top-10 opponent when he does. However, many wanted to see him fight Jon Jones, but with “Bones” moving to heavyweight, it appears that fight won’t happen anytime soon.

Johnson is currently 36-years-old and will be 37 next March. He retired with a record of 22-6 and never captured a UFC belt. He had fought for the title two times and lost both times to Cormier. He has notable wins over Ryan Bader, Alexander Gustafsson, Jimi Manuwa, and Glover Teixeira among countless others.