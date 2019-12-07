WATCH: Anthony Joshua Defeats Andy Ruiz In Rematch (Video)

The rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua has come to a close.

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 took place earlier today (Dec. 7) inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Ruiz captured the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles from Joshua back in June. Ruiz stunned Joshua in their first encounter, stopping the previously unbeaten heavyweight bruiser in the seventh round.

The rematch went the distance. After 12 rounds of action, it was clear that Joshua had done enough to outpoint Ruiz by keeping his distance and putting his technical boxing on display. All three judges scored the bout for Joshua.

The official Twitter account of DAZN posted highlights of Ruiz vs. Joshua 2. You can check out the action below.

Ruiz is starting to find his rhythm. 💪#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/E1oJNhPsbe — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

Joshua jaws at Ruiz at the end of Round 10 😯#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/fJ52G28hSs — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz hug it out after the fight 🙌#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/MnNCLzNQqm — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 7, 2019

