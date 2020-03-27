WATCH: Bodycam Footage Of Jon Jones’ DWI Arrest

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico have released bodycam footage of Jon Jones’ latest arrest.

On March 26, police responded to a criminal complaint of gunshots. When they arrived in the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue, Jones was found in his car with the engine on. The cops on duty suspected Jones was intoxicated so they gave him a sobriety test and a Breathalyzer. Police say Jones was arrested after performing poorly on the sobriety test and the Breathalyzer showing he was twice over the legal limit for alcohol consumption.

Once Jones was in handcuffs, police searched the car and discovered a handgun under the driver seat. They then found an open bottle of Recuerdo behind the passenger seat. Jones is being charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container.

Bernalillo County jail records show that Jones has been released following his booking. TMZ Sports is reporting that Jones has a bond arraignment court date scheduled for April 9.

Video footage of Jones’ DWI arrest has been released. You can watch the footage below (via Las Vegas Review-Journal).

It’s been talked about ad nauseam but Jones has a history of run-ins with the law. In 2012, he was charged with DUI after crashing his Bentley into a telephone pole. Jones was facing prison time in 2015 after a hit-and-run charge. “Bones” was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title as a result of the incident during his first reign but he was able to receive an 18-month probation rather than time in prison.

The UFC issued a statement to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto before the bodycam footage was released publicly.

“The UFC issued a statement saying it was aware of the situation and has been ‘in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.’”