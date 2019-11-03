Watch Canelo Alvarez Knock Sergey Kovalev Out (Video)

Canelo Alvarez has captured gold in another division at the expense of Sergey Kovalev.

Having won boxing gold as a light middleweight, middleweight, and super middleweight, Alvarez wanted a piece of light heavyweight gold. To do so, he needed to take the WBO title from Kovalev in Las Vegas. Mission accomplished.

Alvarez and Kovalev fought hard for 10 full rounds before going into championship territory. It was clear that Kovalev’s jab was a heavy part of his game plan and up to this point, many were split as to who was winning the fight. Alvarez made sure that the judges were a non-factor as he knocked out Kovalev in the 11th round.

See Alvarez’s WBO light heavyweight title win courtesy of DAZN USA.

With the victory, Alvarez improves his record to an outstanding 53-1-2. He hasn’t suffered a defeat since dropping a majority decision to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013. Over the years Alvarez has beaten the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosely, Amir Khan, Daniel Jacobs, and now Kovalev.

As for Kovalev, he now drops to 34-4-1. This is his first loss since Aug. 2018. Throughout his career, Kovalev has only lost to Andre Ward twice, Eleider Alvarez, which he avenged in the rematch, and now Canelo.