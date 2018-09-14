WATCH: Canelo vs. GGG II Weigh-Ins

Tonight (Fri. September 14, 2018) Canleo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will face-off one more time before rematching tomorrow night in Las Vegas. Last September Canelo and Golovkin fought for the first time in a high-level middleweight contest that went the distance.

Many believed Golovkin handily won the fight on the scorecards, however, some controversial scoring resulted in the fight ending in a draw. As a result, Golovkin retained his WBA (Super), WBC, and IBO middleweight titles. A rematch was originally slated for May 5th of this year, but Canelo failed a drug test for the banned substance clenbuterol.

After some intense renegotiating, the rematch has been booked for tomorrow night. Weigh-ins for the event are expected to begin at 5:30 P.M. ET. Check out the video below:

Also, check out the full main card and start time below:

Main card (HBO PPV, 8 P.M. ET)