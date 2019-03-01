Watch: Colby Covington Confronts Dana White In Las Vegas

Colby Covington is stealing the show this weekend in Las Vegas. The former interim UFC welterweight champion showed up to crash Kamaru Usman’s open workout prior to UFC 235. “Chaos” showed up sporting a Make America Great Again hat, his interim title, and a megaphone. After shouting some insults “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” way, he was removed by security.

However, Covington didn’t stop there. He then sought out UFC President Dana White for an explanation as to why he has been snubbed of a welterweight title opportunity. After walking around a Vegas casino for some time, Covington finally found White playing a game of Blackjack at the high rollers’ table. White laughed uncomfortably at first, before realizing he was being filmed.

He then ordered Covington to shut the camera off, to which he obliged. It remains to be seen if Covington will be in attendance for UFC 235 this weekend in Vegas. The pay-per-view (PPV) features two title bouts at the top of the card. “Chaos” is focusing on the welterweight title co-main event between defending champion Tyron Woodley and Usman.

Despite being stripped of the next title shot, Covington is still lobbying hard for the opportunity. After his weekend of antics in “Sin City”, it might be hard to deny him.

