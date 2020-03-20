WATCH: Coner Hignett Scores Comeback KO Win At Cage Warriors 113

Cage Warriors 113 is in full swing and there was a massive comeback knockout on the prelims.

Earlier today (March 20), Coner Hignett took on Darren O’Gorman. In the second round, Hignett found himself on the wrong end of a triangle choke. Hignett was stuck in the choke for what seemed to be an eternity but he was able to break free near the end of the round.

Hignett, who was on the brink of defeat, sensed that his opponent’s legs were gone in the final frame. Hignett capitalized and dropped O’Gorman with a punch. He followed that up with another shot that knocked O’Gorman out cold.

Peep the finish courtesy of the official Twitter account of Cage Warriors.

From the brink of defeat! 🤯

Coner Hignett with a huge KO comeback at #CW113 pic.twitter.com/4FI4nMJf3M — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020

