Watch: Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal Face Off For UFC London Main Event

Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal have faced off for the first time ahead of their UFC London main event. It was recently announced that the two 170-pound competitors would be headlining the UFC’s return to the O2 Arena. During the UFC London on-sale press conference, Till and Masvidal stared down for the first time. Check out how that went here:

Till hasn’t fought since September, where he was defeated for the first time in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley successfully defended his throne against the Englishman, submitting him in the second round of their UFC 228 main event.

As for Masvidal, he hasn’t fought since being defeated by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in November of 2017. Thompson bested Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 217 in New York City. Now, both men will get the chance to avenge their latest defeats.

UFC London (or UFC on ESPN+ 5) goes down from the O2 Arena in London, England on March 16, 2019. Check out the current card for UFC on ESPN+ 5 here:

Jorge Masvidal vs. Darren Till

Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Dominick Reyes

Danny Roberts vs. Claudio Silva

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Molly McCann

Jack Marshman vs. John Phillips

Tom Breese vs. Cezar Ferreira

Saparbeg Safarov vs. Gokhan Saki

Arnold Allen vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Jose Quinonez vs. Nathaniel Wood

Mike Grundy vs. Nad Narimani

Danny Henry vs. Dan Ige

Who are you picking for Till vs. Masvidal?