Watch: Fedor Emelianenko Stops Chael Sonnen In New York

Bellator 208 is in the books and Fedor Emelianenko has advanced to the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

Emelianenko went one-on-one with Chael Sonnen. Fight fans got nearly five minutes of fun action between “The Last Emperor” and “The American Gangster.” Emelianenko dropped Sonnen early, but wouldn’t go to the ground with his opponent. After tasting the power of Emelianenko, Sonnen tried taking the fight to the ground. Emelianenko used his sambo skills to counter Sonnen and ended up in top control.

Eventually, Sonnen got back up and was able to dump Emelianenko to the mat. He then became overzealous going for a choke and gave up the position. From there, Emelianenko unloaded on some punches and that was it. “The Last Emperor” will meet Ryan Bader on Jan. 26 for the Bellator heavyweight championship.

