WATCH: Fighter Disqualified After Holding Onto Choke & Shoving Referee Marc Goddard

Things got hectic during a UAE Warriors event between a fighter and referee Marc Goddard.

Ahmad Al Darmaki went one-on-one with Bogdan Kirilenko in Abu Dhabi on Friday (July 31). Al Darmaki locked in a rear-naked choke and initially scored the submission win. The problem was, Al Darmaki didn’t want to let go of the choke. Goddard had to force Al Darmaki off and the fighter got aggressive with the official and shoved him multiple times. This led to Al Darmaki being disqualified.

Peep the madness below courtesy of Caposa.

Ahmad Al Darmaki was just DQ'd after he refused to release an RNC against Bogdan Kirilenko. Things got physical between him and ref Marc Goddard.#UAEWarriors12 pic.twitter.com/XF1azA1Jzs — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2020

This isn’t the first time Goddard has been a part of an unusual circumstance inside the cage. Back in 2017, Goddard was the official for a Bellator bout in Dublin, Ireland between Charlie Ward and John Redmond. Ward won the bout and Conor McGregor, who trains with Ward, jumped inside the cage to embrace his friend. Goddard pulled McGregor away from Ward and the “Notorious” one ended up shoving the official from behind.

McGregor wasn’t in Ward’s corner that night as he was in the crowd. At the time, Goddard said he only pulled McGregor away so that he could get to Ward and notify him that he hadn’t officially called an end to the bout yet. Ward earned the TKO victory with just one second left in the opening round.