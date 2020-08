Joe Pyfer didn’t envision his bout with Dustin Stoltzfus ending the way that it did.

On the 28th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Pyfer and Stoltzfus did battle in a middleweight bout. Stoltzfus got out of a submission attempt and lifted up Pyfer and slammed him to the mat. Pyfer’s arm snapped as he attempted to break his fall.

Watch the gnarly injury via the UFC Espanol Twitter account.

