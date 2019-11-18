WATCH: Fighter Suffers Gnarly Leg Break Off Low Kick Check (Video)

Low kicks are often utilized by fighters to slow their opponents down as well as to mix up the striking, but they can also go terribly wrong.

Hussain Ayyad found that out the hard way this past Saturday night (Nov. 16) at Brave CF 29. Ayyad went one-on-one with Matiss Zaharovs inside Khalifa Sports City Arena in Bahrain. The fight ended in the first round when Ayyad went down after having his kick checked. As it turns out, Ayyad broke his leg.

Twitter user Jolassandra posted video footage of the finish.

Auu

Ayyad broke his leg :(

1R TKO for Matiss Zaharovs (BraveFC) pic.twitter.com/8QNvsBW5Ja — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda1) November 15, 2019

SB Fight Photography posted images of the leg break.

Just two months ago, Bellator fighter Albert Gonzales broke his leg off a check. Of course, fight fans will be reminded of Anderson Silva breaking his leg in a rematch with Chris Weidman back in late 2013.