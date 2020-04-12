WATCH: Footage Of UFC Fighter Anthony Smith’s Intruder Released

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith had quite the scare in his home.

Smith was forced to fight off an intruder. “Lionheart” told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that the intruder wouldn’t back down despite being hit with strikes. Fortunately for Smith, the intruder wasn’t armed and he was able to contain him before police arrived. It has since been reported that the intruder was a former high school wrestling standout from Nebraska.

Footage Of Anthony Smith’s Home Intruder Released

Footage has surfaced of Smith’s home intruder. You can peep the video below courtesy of 3 News Now Omaha.

.@lionheartasmith says he's still ready to fight on 4/25 even after he fought off an intruder at his home over the weekend. This is video for the suspect after he allegedly broke into another man's home before going to Smith's. Smith describes what happened.@3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/mGwSlTjimo — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) April 9, 2020

Smith detailed his struggle with the intruder during an interview with Helwani.

“I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life. I went into that fight ready to die,” Smith said (h/t BJPENN.com). “Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. When they break-in at night, it’s to hurt people.

“No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him,” he continued. “Every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

Smith was scheduled to compete on April 25. He was going to take on Glover Teixeira. The bout was scheduled to take place in Lincoln, Nebraska. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC was forced to postpone events indefinitely.

When Smith is able to return to the Octagon, he’s hoping to capitalize after coming off a submission win over Alexander Gustafsson. He earned that victory back in June 2019.

MMA News will keep you up to speed on the latest with Anthony Smith as well as when the UFC and other promotions will start getting back to business.