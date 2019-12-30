Watch: Gervonta Davis Stops Yuriorkis Gamboa

Gervonta Davis is still undefeated and has added another piece of gold to his mantle after stopping Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Davis was already the WBA (Super) super featherweight champion, but he went for the WBA (Regular) lightweight gold last night (Dec. 28). Davis vs. Gamboa headlined a card held inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Going into the fight, much was made about Davis’ weight-cutting issues. He failed to make weight on his first attempt. While he ended up hitting his target on the second attempt, the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission fined Davis anyway for showing up nearly two hours late.

Davis vs. Gamboa ended in the 12th round as Gamboa had taken too much punishment. Post-fight, Gamboa said he may have ruptured his Achilles early in the match.

Here are highlights courtesy of Showtime Sports.