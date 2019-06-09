Watch GGG Starch Steve Rolls In MSG

Gennady Golovkin made quite the statement in his first bout since suffering a majority decision loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Last night (June 8), Golovkin took on Steve Rolls inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This was Golovkin’s first match under his lucrative and exclusive deal with DAZN. Golovkin was expected to win the fight and he did so in emphatic fashion.

GGG Knocks Out Steve Rolls

It only took “GGG” four rounds to dismantle Rolls. The official Twitter account of DAZN posted the finish:

After defeating Rolls, Golovkin made it clear that he wants to have a third bout with Alvarez next. Time will tell if “GGG” gets what he wants.