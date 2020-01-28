WATCH: Israel Adesanya’s Live Reaction To Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Win

Footage has been released of Israel Adesanya’s live reaction to Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 victory.

Adesanya and McGregor are both under the same management team, Paradigm Sports Management. In the past, McGregor has given props to Adesanya. Video even surfaced of McGregor getting fired up when Adesanya captured the undisputed UFC middleweight title back in Oct. 2019.

Earlier this month, Adesanya described McGregor’s 40-second TKO finish over Donald Cerrone as “gangster” when speaking to ESPN.

“It was great, I loved it. I appreciated the way he played the game,” Adesanya told ESPN. “I loved the shoulder strikes, that was gangster. I liked the head kick, that was sick, it was real slick. I’m a big fan.

“And obviously his management team is my management team, so it’s good. It’s a good win for us because when he wins, I win; when I win, he wins. It’s good for us because we get to claim a lot of the chips on the table.”

EMG Access has posted footage of Adesanya’s live reaction to McGregor’s victory. You can watch the video below and see Adesanya’s reaction around the 3:50 mark. NOTE: The language used in the clip is NSFW.