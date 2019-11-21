WATCH | James Gallagher & Mike Kimbel Almost Brawl At Bellator London Media Day

Two of the rising prospects in Bellator’s bantamweight division in James Gallagher and Mike Kimbel nearly came to blows at media day for Bellator London.

The two are not on the card but were there for the event and when they saw each other got into it. According to various reports, the incident stems from an Instagram comment Kimbel made to Gallagher which was captured on the Sherdog forums.

Gallagher and Kimbel yelled swear words and threats at one another and had to be held back by Michael Page and Mike Shipman. The altercation was captured by journalist, Peter Carroll.

There has been an incident between James Gallagher and Mike Kimble backstage at the #BellatorLondon media day. pic.twitter.com/4P284D0rDm — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) November 21, 2019

James Gallagher is set to headline Bellator Dublin in February against Cal Ellenor. The Irishman is currently on a three-fight winning streak and is 10-1 as a pro with his lone loss coming at the hands of Ricky Bandejas. Out of his 10 wins, eight have come by submission.

Mike Kimbel, meanwhile, is 3-2 as a pro and has gone 1-2 in his last three fights in Bellator. He was considered one of the top prospects in Bellator but has suffered some recent setbacks. Yet, a fight between the two prospects seems likely given they generally do not like each other.