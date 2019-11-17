WATCH: Jason Knight Stops Artem Lobov In Rematch (Video)

BKFC 9 has come and gone, and Jason Knight got revenge on Artem Lobov.
Back in April, Lobov and Knight had a memorable five-round scrap at BKFC 5. On that night, it was “The Russian Hammer” who emerged victorious. Seven months later, the two collided again. This time, it was Knight who got the win.
Jason Knight Defeats Artem Lobov In Rematch
The official Twitter account of BKFC posted highlights of Knight vs. Lobov II. Watch the clips below.
Knight is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner. As for Lobov, he suffers his first defeat in BKFC. Knight said he wouldn’t mind going one-on-one with Lobov a third time.
Here are the full BKFC 9 results.
- Jason Knight def. Artem Lobov via TKO – R5, 0:29
- Joey Beltran def. Chase Sherman via decision – for BKFC heavyweight title
- Johnny Bedford def. Charles Bennett via TKO (injury) – R2, 2:00
- Helen Peralta def. Maia Kahunaele via TKO – R1, 1:57
- Kenny Licea def. Harris Stephenson via TKO – R1, 1:03
- Kaleb Harris def. Jeff Chiffens via TKO – R2, 2:00
- Joe Pegg def. Adam Pellerano via KO – R1, 0:46
- Chris Sarro def. John McAllister via KO – R1, 1:32
- Wes Combs def. Adrian Miles via DQ – R1