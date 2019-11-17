WATCH: Jason Knight Stops Artem Lobov In Rematch (Video)

BKFC 9 has come and gone, and Jason Knight got revenge on Artem Lobov.

Back in April, Lobov and Knight had a memorable five-round scrap at BKFC 5. On that night, it was “The Russian Hammer” who emerged victorious. Seven months later, the two collided again. This time, it was Knight who got the win.

Jason Knight Defeats Artem Lobov In Rematch

The official Twitter account of BKFC posted highlights of Knight vs. Lobov II. Watch the clips below.

.@Jasonthekid23 earning the knock down late in round 2…now we're into round 3 pic.twitter.com/Y7AoF5BmQx — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

.@RusHammerMMA with a cut under the left eye heading into Round 4#BKFC9 pic.twitter.com/fJ2XpQn2P5 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

5th Round KO for you WINNER Jason Knight!#BKFC9 pic.twitter.com/SQqFlXiY8d — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 17, 2019

Knight is now 1-1 under the BKFC banner. As for Lobov, he suffers his first defeat in BKFC. Knight said he wouldn’t mind going one-on-one with Lobov a third time.

Here are the full BKFC 9 results.