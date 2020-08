Joe George made a statement against Marcos Escudero.

George and Escudero did battle inside the boxing ring in a light heavyweight rematch. George won their first encounter via split decision. This time, the judges weren’t needed.

In the rematch, Escudero was having great success against George but the tables turned in the ninth round. Escudero ate a massive uppercut that shut the lights off.

The official YouTube channel of Showtime Sports uploaded the finish, which you can see below.