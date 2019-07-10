Watch: Joe Rogan Goes Crazy Over Amanda Nunes’ Head Kick KO

Amanda Nunes’ head kick KO over Holly Holm (watch it) in the co-main event of last weekend’s UFC 239 from Las Vegas only furthered her all-time legendary status.

The strike was a jaw-dropping one that showcased Nunes’ overall development as a fighter. It followed her first-round knockout of Cris Cyborg last December. Perhaps even more shocking was the fact Holm was largely known for her own fight-ending head kicks.

So when ‘The Lioness’ was able to floor ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ with her own favorite move, much of the MMA world was beyond shocked. The UFC broadcast team including Joe Rogan was among those people. The UFC released a video of Rogan’s genuine excitement along with booth mates Paul Felder and Jon Anik. Check it out here:

The Unquestioned GOAT

After the fight, Rogan expressed his view of Nunes being the greatest female fighter of all-time to ESPN (transcribed by BJPENN.com):

“She cemented her position as the greatest female MMA fighter of all time by knocking out former champion Holly Holm with her preferred technique of a head kick. It was an amazing performance and an amazing display of dominance by the greatest female MMA fighter of all time.”

It could be argued that Nunes didn’t necessarily need the Holm KO to solidify her status as the female MMA GOAT. But it certainly won’t hurt in making that position one that is locked tight in a vault as of right now. With each title defense, that will only become clearer.

As for her next move, Nunes will most likely face the winner of UFC 240’s Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer title eliminator. Rumors have surfaced that Spencer is out of the fight, although they have been vehemently denied as of right now. If anything did happen to the match-up Nunes could conceivably step in to defend her women’s featherweight title.

Just another day in the life of the women’s MMA GOAT.