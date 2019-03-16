Watch: Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards Brawl Backstage At UFC London

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards brawl backstage at UFC London after each picked up a win inside the Octagon.

Things got ugly after UFC London earlier today (Sat. March 16, 2019). UFC on ESPN+ 5 winners Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards got into a brawl backstage. Masvidal was being interviewed for ESPN after some comments from a nearby Edwards caught his attention. Masvidal dared Edwards to come and say them to his face, as he walked towards him.

Once face to face, Masvidal begun to swing on Edwards, and the brawl ensued. The two men were quickly separated. Check it out here:

Earlier in the night, Edwards picked up a split decision win over Gunnar Nelson. He wanted the winner of the night’s main event, which Masvidal won. “Gamebred” shockingly knocked out Darren Till cold in the second round of their welterweight contest. Now, Masvidal and Edwards will likely be matched up next in what has proven to be a rather exciting welterweight division.

What do you think about the post-fight brawl between Masvidal and Edwards?