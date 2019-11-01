Watch Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz Staredown Live Tonight (Nov. 1)

The UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin and we will witness Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz stare down.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Nov. 2), UFC 244 will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will collide. The two are vying for the one-time-only BMF championship.

The co-main event will see middleweight action as Kelvin Gastelum goes one-on-one with Darren Till. Till is making the move up to 185 pounds after suffering back-to-back finishing losses at welterweight.

UFC 244 will also feature a match-up between Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque. Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov will share the Octagon. The main card will begin with lightweight action as Kevin Lee takes on Gregor Gillespie.

All fighters on the UFC 244 card weighed in earlier today. Jennifer Maia is the only fighter on the card to have missed weight. Jared Cannonier, who is on standby in case something goes awry with the co-headliner, also missed weight at 186.8 pounds.

