Watch: Kamaru Usman and Tyron Woodley’s Mother Share Emotional Moment After UFC 235

UFC 235 had no shortage of stories to take away from the event. One of the biggest being the welterweight title changing hands in the co-main event. Kamaru Usman dominated Tyron Woodley for five rounds to capture a unanimous decision victory and 170-pound gold. Although there was some tension before their bout, the two showed nothing but respect after the fight was over.

Usman was emotional after winning the title, especially while holding his young daughter in his arms. Backstage, Usman had another emotional moment after his victory – this one with Woodley’s mother. The UFC released their “Thrill and the Agony” video for the pay-per-view (PPV) event. While walking backstage, Usman saw Woodley’s mother in the hallway. He approached her for an embrace and began to cry. Mrs. Woodley responded with:

“It’s okay. It’s all good, baby. It’s all good. It’s all good. It’s all good, honey. Bless your heart, it’s all good. It’s your turn, it ain’t his turn, it’s your time. Be encouraged, you hear me? And keep on working, cause they gonna come for you. And you take it to ’em! It’s all good.”

Check out the video below:

