WATCH: Kamaru Usman & Jorge Masvidal Exchange Heated Words In Miami

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal met in person and they certainly didn’t exchange pleasantries.

Many expect Usman’s next UFC welterweight title defense to be against Masvidal. Usman is coming off a successful title defense against Colby Covington last month, stopping “Chaos” via fifth-round TKO. As for “Gamebred,” he’s riding a three-fight winning streak and is coming off a TKO victory over Nate Diaz back in Nov. 2019.

Usman & Masvidal Meet In Person, Things Get Heated

Andy Nesbitt took to Twitter to post footage of a verbal exchange between Usman and Masvidal. This took place on Radio Row in Miami, Florida earlier today (Jan. 29).

UFC champ Kamaru Usman and BMF champ Jorge Masvidal almost just went at it on Radio Row in Miami. pic.twitter.com/shAgl2O3Et — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 29, 2020

Here’s a closer angle courtesy of Fanatics View.

It should come as little surprise that things got intense between the two in person. Usman and Masvidal have been trading barbs ever since the conclusion of UFC 245. Usman expressed his belief that Masvidal doesn’t truly want to fight him.

For all you real fans out there that know what’s up @GamebredFighter is doing everything possible to avoid taking this L @danawhite has spoken so STFU and take this ass whooping like the journeyman you are and then you can go fight Conor #OnceaBumalwaysaBum — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 20, 2020

Masvidal told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he can’t wait to get his hands on Usman.

“There is just something about his face, I don’t like it and it doesn’t sit well with me. I don’t like his attitude, either. These little comments of ‘who,’ I have been doing this for 16 f*cking years. I’m the fighter of the year, in your f*cking weight class and you’re going to be petty and corny ass troll to say who.

“But this dude ain’t go no personality. He’s got like 17 personalities but not one of them is made for TV, so I want to f*ck his ass up.”